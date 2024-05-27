Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPYX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

