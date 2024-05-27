Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.39. 216,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,283. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

