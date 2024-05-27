Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 718.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.08 on Monday, reaching $646.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,346. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

