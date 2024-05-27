Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.35. 513,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.