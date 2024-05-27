Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,293.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

USB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 6,156,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

