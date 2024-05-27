Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after acquiring an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. 7,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
