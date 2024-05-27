Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 4,477,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

