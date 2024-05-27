Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $264.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

