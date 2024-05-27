Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.