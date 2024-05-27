Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,748. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

