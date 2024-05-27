Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 202.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,351,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

