Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,818,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 72,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $119.60. 1,147,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,381. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.73 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

