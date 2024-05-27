Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,667 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

