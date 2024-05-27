Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.04 and last traded at $113.42. Approximately 12,212,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,398,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. The stock has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

