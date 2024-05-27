Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

