First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.25.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$18.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

