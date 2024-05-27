First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stake Reduced by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37,684.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 566,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 63,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

