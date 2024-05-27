FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $1,821.02 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.17699721 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $213.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

