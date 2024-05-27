Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.10 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $131.55.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

