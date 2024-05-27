G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 31000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 211.56% and a negative net margin of 147.66%.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.