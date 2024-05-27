Gala (GALA) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $122.69 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 33,325,180,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,229,668,030 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

