Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

