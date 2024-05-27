good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 16.7%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 112,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 247,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

good natured Products Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

