Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.53

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as C$20.53 and last traded at C$42.84, with a volume of 6175219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.67.

A number of analysts have commented on GWO shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.73. The firm has a market cap of C$39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 63.25%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

