Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $785.86 million, a PE ratio of 342.45 and a beta of 1.00. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,390,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,390,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $124,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.