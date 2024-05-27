HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.