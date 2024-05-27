Head to Head Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) vs. Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liquidity Services and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Logiq.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.87 $20.98 million $0.65 29.68 Logiq $37.35 million 0.05 -$20.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Liquidity Services and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 6.30% 18.51% 10.37% Logiq N/A -263.75% -157.20%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Logiq on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Logiq

(Get Free Report)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.