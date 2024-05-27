Helikon Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 0.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDN. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of EDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 171,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,595. The company has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $21.80.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Featured Stories
