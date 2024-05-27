Helikon Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 0.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDN. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 171,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,595. The company has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.