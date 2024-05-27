Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,783 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

GLDM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,207. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.