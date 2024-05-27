Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 73 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.29. 8,325,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,639,684. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

