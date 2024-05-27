Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 7,680 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,544,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.