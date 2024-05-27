Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

COF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

