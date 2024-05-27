Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70,000.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 701,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 226,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 509,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 22,589,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

