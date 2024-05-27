Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,540. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

