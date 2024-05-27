Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $801,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Dominion Energy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,929. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

