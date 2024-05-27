Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6,111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $54,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $46,787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. 555,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

