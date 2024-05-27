Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 988,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

