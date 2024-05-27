Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 7,106,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.