Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 118 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

