Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $159.93 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00006232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $159.93 million and $15,992.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.36092347 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,442.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

