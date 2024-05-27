Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 383,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

