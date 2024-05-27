Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,964,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after buying an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. 632,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

