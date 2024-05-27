Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 909,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 2,336,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 578.00 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

