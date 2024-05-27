Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.62. 147,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,895. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

