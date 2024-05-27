Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.59. 2,456,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,942. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.