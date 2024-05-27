Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 507.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. 909,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

