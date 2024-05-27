Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,363,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,176,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

