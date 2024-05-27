Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,084 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD remained flat at $28.21 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,149. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

