Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 207.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.23. 3,550,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

