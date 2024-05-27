Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 2,209,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,376. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

